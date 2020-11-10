Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Axle (AXL), Enbridge (ENB) and Expeditors International (EXPD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Axle (AXL), Enbridge (ENB) and Expeditors International (EXPD).

American Axle (AXL)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Axle, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Jonas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Tenneco Automotive, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $9.90 average price target, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Enbridge (ENB)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge on November 8 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $40.22 average price target, implying a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$56.00 price target.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Expeditors International with a $85.20 average price target, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

