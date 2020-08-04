Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Axle (AXL) and Chemours Company (CC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Axle (AXL) and Chemours Company (CC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Axle (AXL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Hold rating on American Axle today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.69, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $8.10 average price target, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Chemours Company (CC)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.66, close to its 52-week high of $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Chemours Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.83, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

