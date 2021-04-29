Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) and Oshkosh (OSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) and Oshkosh (OSK) with bullish sentiments.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.59, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altra Industrial Motion with a $66.75 average price target, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.35, close to its 52-week high of $130.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 71.5% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, Park-Ohio Holdings, and Federal Signal.

Oshkosh has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.75, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $146.00 price target.

