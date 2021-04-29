Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Visteon (VC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Visteon (VC).

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen reiterated a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 76.7% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wabash National, Federal Signal, and Shyft Group.

Allison Transmission Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.80.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Magellan Midstream today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.31, close to its 52-week high of $49.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magellan Midstream with a $49.00 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Visteon (VC)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Visteon. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visteon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.83, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

