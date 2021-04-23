Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allegion (ALLE) and Graco (GGG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Allegion (ALLE) and Graco (GGG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Allegion (ALLE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Allegion today and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.49, close to its 52-week high of $139.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.60.

Graco (GGG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Hold rating on Graco today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.47, close to its 52-week high of $78.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Oil States International.

Graco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

