Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allegion (ALLE) and Dow (DOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Allegion (ALLE) and Dow (DOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Allegion (ALLE)

In a report released yesterday, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Allegion, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegion is a Hold with an average price target of $98.67, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Dow (DOW)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Dow yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $40.50 average price target, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

