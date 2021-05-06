Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Aptiv (APTV) and Genco Shipping (GNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Aptiv (APTV) and Genco Shipping (GNK) with bullish sentiments.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $218.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, and United Airlines Holdings.

Allegiant Travel Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $288.00, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aptiv, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.83, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.36, close to its 52-week high of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Fearnley Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.