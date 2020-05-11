Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Albemarle (ALB), Flowserve (FLS) and Domtar (UFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Albemarle (ALB), Flowserve (FLS) and Domtar (UFS).

Albemarle (ALB)

In a report released today, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $74.13, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Flowserve (FLS)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Flowserve, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76, close to its 52-week low of $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Domtar (UFS)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Domtar today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.17, close to its 52-week low of $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Hold with an average price target of $26.33.

