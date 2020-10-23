Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Alaska Air (ALK), DHT Holdings (DHT) and Allegion (ALLE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Alaska Air (ALK), DHT Holdings (DHT) and Allegion (ALLE).

Alaska Air (ALK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Alaska Air today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaska Air with a $50.00 average price target.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.13, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.15, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.70 price target.

Allegion (ALLE)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Allegion, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegion with a $102.80 average price target, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

