Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Avery Dennison (AVY) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Avery Dennison (AVY) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $294.71, close to its 52-week high of $299.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.50, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $316.00 price target.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avery Dennison with a $123.17 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $115.00 price target.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.74, close to its 52-week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.00, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

