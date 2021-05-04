Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Canada (OtherACDVF), Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF) and Cargojet (OtherCGJTF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Canada (ACDVF), Gibson Energy (GBNXF) and Cargojet (CGJTF).

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.28.

James has an average return of 47.0% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #564 out of 7491 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $24.25 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$26.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released today, Patrick Kenny from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.42, close to its 52-week high of $18.94.

Kenny has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Gibson Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Kenny is ranked #1455 out of 7491 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $19.28, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet today and set a price target of C$230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.78.

Murray has an average return of 103.9% when recommending Cargojet.

According to TipRanks.com, Murray is ranked #1978 out of 7491 analysts.

Cargojet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.98, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$220.00 price target.

