Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Air Canada (OtherACDVF) and Exterran (EXTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Air Canada (ACDVF) and Exterran (EXTN) with bullish sentiments.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report issued on February 12, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.90, close to its 52-week high of $24.82.

Taylor has an average return of 55.7% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #126 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.83, representing a -4.9% downside. In a report issued on March 2, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

Exterran (EXTN)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Exterran on March 4 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Exterran has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

