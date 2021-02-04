Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Agco (AGCO), Cummins (CMI) and Xylem (XYL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Agco (AGCO), Cummins (CMI) and Xylem (XYL).

Agco (AGCO)

In a report released today, Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Agco, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.76, close to its 52-week high of $118.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Deere.

Agco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.40, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Hold rating to Cummins today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.11, close to its 52-week high of $254.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Hold with an average price target of $244.00, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Vertical Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Xylem. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.25.

