Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Agco (AGCO) and DHT Holdings (DHT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agco (AGCO) and DHT Holdings (DHT).

Agco (AGCO)

In a report released today, Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Agco, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.12, close to its 52-week high of $158.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 94.1% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Deere, and Raven.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.64, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on DHT Holdings, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.94.

