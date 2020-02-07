Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Agco (AGCO), Ametek (AME) and Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agco (AGCO), Ametek (AME) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Agco (AGCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Agco today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.56, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Ametek (AME)

Stephens analyst Robert McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Ametek today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.56, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 78.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, and Hubbell B.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.86, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report released today, Richard Safran from Buckingham maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, with a price target of $507.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $439.67, close to its 52-week high of $440.35.

Safran has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Lockheed Martin.

According to TipRanks.com, Safran is ranked #2830 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $472.10, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $454.00 price target.

