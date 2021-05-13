Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aecom Technology (ACM), Caterpillar (CAT) and QuantumScape (QS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aecom Technology (ACM), Caterpillar (CAT) and QuantumScape (QS).

Aecom Technology (ACM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on Aecom Technology on May 11 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.32, close to its 52-week high of $70.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aecom Technology with a $76.00 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Caterpillar on May 11 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.32, close to its 52-week high of $245.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caterpillar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.27, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

QuantumScape (QS)

In a report released yesterday, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on QuantumScape, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.30, close to its 52-week low of $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

QuantumScape has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, which is a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

