Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) and Danaos (DAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) and Danaos (DAC).

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Advanced Drainage Systems today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.68, close to its 52-week high of $72.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Drainage Systems with a $68.33 average price target.

Danaos (DAC)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Danaos today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.7% and a 18.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.63.

