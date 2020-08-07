Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ACM Research (ACMR), Ball (BLL) and Amyris (AMRS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ACM Research (ACMR), Ball (BLL) and Amyris (AMRS).

ACM Research (ACMR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on ACM Research. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.29, close to its 52-week high of $113.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACM Research with a $95.00 average price target.

Ball (BLL)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ball, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $79.57 average price target.

Amyris (AMRS)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Amyris today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amyris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, representing a 141.0% upside. In a report issued on July 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

