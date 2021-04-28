Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ACCO Brands (ACCO) and Dana Holding (DAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACCO Brands (ACCO) and Dana Holding (DAN) with bullish sentiments.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACCO Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Dana Holding (DAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Dana Holding today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.67, close to its 52-week high of $28.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dana Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.57, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

