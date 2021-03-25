Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ABB (ABB) and Autoliv (ALV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ABB (ABB) and Autoliv (ALV).

ABB (ABB)

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Buy rating on ABB on March 23 and set a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.85, close to its 52-week high of $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Siemens AG.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.70.

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded Autoliv to Hold on March 23 and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.78, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on March 22, Nordea Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold.

