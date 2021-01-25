Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: 3M Company (MMM), Union Pacific (UNP) and Schlumberger (SLB)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 3M Company (MMM), Union Pacific (UNP) and Schlumberger (SLB).

3M Company (MMM)

In a report issued on January 21, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

3M Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $177.71, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report issued on January 21, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $207.13, close to its 52-week high of $221.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.88, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report issued on January 22, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 35.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schlumberger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.89, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.