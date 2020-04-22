Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: 3M Company (MMM), Graphic Packaging (GPK) and Paccar (PCAR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 3M Company (MMM), Graphic Packaging (GPK) and Paccar (PCAR).

3M Company (MMM)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company today and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $159.38 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Graphic Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.80, representing a 26.7% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Paccar (PCAR)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Paccar yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $72.92 average price target, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.