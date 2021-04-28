Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: 3M Company (MMM), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Hubbell B (HUBB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on 3M Company (MMM), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Hubbell B (HUBB).

3M Company (MMM)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.76, close to its 52-week high of $203.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

3M Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $195.00.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Wells Fargo analyst Casey Deak maintained a Sell rating on CH Robinson today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Deak is ranked #3166 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $95.00 average price target, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Hubbell B (HUBB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.71, close to its 52-week high of $196.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hubbell B with a $201.50 average price target.

