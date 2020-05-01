Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: 3M Company (MMM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Eaton (ETN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on 3M Company (MMM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Eaton (ETN).

3M Company (MMM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Hold with an average price target of $165.70, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Eastman Chemical, and Stepan Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archer Daniels Midland is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.50.

Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Eaton, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eaton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.40, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

