Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: 3M Company (MMM) and Linamar (OtherLIMAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on 3M Company (MMM) and Linamar (LIMAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

3M Company (MMM)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $169.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

3M Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $170.00, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $180.00 price target.

Linamar (LIMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Hold rating on Linamar yesterday and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #649 out of 5757 analysts.

Linamar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.04.

