Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: WEC Energy Group (WEC), Valero Energy (VLO) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WEC Energy Group (WEC), Valero Energy (VLO) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on WEC Energy Group, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.75.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 61.4% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WEC Energy Group with a $89.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $73.85 average price target, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $62.00 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on XOM: