Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Suncor Energy (SU) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Suncor Energy (SU) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).
Suncor Energy (SU)
In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.32, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.
According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.
Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17, which is a 71.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.
Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.82.
According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #2034 out of 7012 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.59.
