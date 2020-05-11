Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Suncoke Energy (SXC), Ormat Technologies (ORA) and Callon (CPE)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Suncoke Energy (SXC), Ormat Technologies (ORA) and Callon (CPE).

Suncoke Energy (SXC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.2% and a 34.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncoke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ormat Technologies (ORA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ormat Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Ormat Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Callon (CPE)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co assigned a Sell rating to Callon, with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.7% and a 25.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callon is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.02, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Sell.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.