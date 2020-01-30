Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Schlumberger (SLB) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Schlumberger (SLB) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN).

Schlumberger (SLB)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.6% and a 27.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Superior Energy Services, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schlumberger is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.55, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals on January 28 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Falcon Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.38.

