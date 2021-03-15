Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Vistra Energy (VST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Vistra Energy (VST).

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

In a report released today, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Petroleum, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.00, close to its 52-week high of $61.17.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 52.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.33.

Vistra Energy (VST)

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $23.71 average price target, representing a 25.7% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

