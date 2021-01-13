Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Northland Power (OtherNPIFF), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northland Power (NPIFF), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Northland Power (NPIFF)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power on January 11 and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.10, close to its 52-week high of $40.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 83.9% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.29.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on January 11, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.09, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty on January 11 and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.83, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

