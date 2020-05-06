Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: NextEra Energy (NEE), Chevron (CVX) and Diamondback (FANG)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NextEra Energy (NEE), Chevron (CVX) and Diamondback (FANG).

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report issued on May 4, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $258.13 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

Chevron (CVX)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Hold rating on Chevron on May 4 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.18.

Borkhataria has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Chevron.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #5592 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.06, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Diamondback (FANG)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 31.4% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.23, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

