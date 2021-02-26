Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF), Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MEG Energy (MEGEF), Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF).

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.34, close to its 52-week high of $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.8% and a 83.9% success rate. Wood covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $4.85 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67, close to its 52-week high of $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Birchcliff Energy, and Kelt Exploration.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.19, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report released today, Dan Payne from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.07, close to its 52-week high of $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.5% and a 84.3% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Advantage Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.63, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.