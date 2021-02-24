Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Laredo Petroleum (LPI), Viper Energy (VNOM) and Exelon (EXC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Laredo Petroleum (LPI), Viper Energy (VNOM) and Exelon (EXC).

Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.92, close to its 52-week high of $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viper Energy (VNOM)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Viper Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.75, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Exelon (EXC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Exelon, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 62.9% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelon with a $49.43 average price target, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.