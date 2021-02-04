Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Devon Energy (DVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Devon Energy (DVN).

Devon Energy (DVN)

In a report issued on March 12, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.23, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DVN: