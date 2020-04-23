Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Enerplus (ERF) and Fortis (FTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Enerplus (ERF) and Fortis (FTS).

Enerplus (ERF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.02, representing a 142.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi maintained a Buy rating on Fortis today and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.48.

