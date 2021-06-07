Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Emera (OtherEMRAF) and Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emera (EMRAF) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Emera (EMRAF)

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Buy rating on Emera on June 2 and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.03, close to its 52-week high of $48.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 88.0% success rate. Choy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as TransAlta, ATCO Ltd., and Fortis.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.66.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy on June 4 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.40, close to its 52-week high of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 45.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and California Resources Corp.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.51, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SWN: