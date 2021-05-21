Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Duke Energy (DUK) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Duke Energy (DUK) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Duke Energy (DUK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy on May 18 and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $105.75 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

In a report issued on May 18, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.07, close to its 52-week high of $11.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

PrairieSky Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.17.

