Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Diamondback (FANG), Cimarex Energy (XEC) and CVR Energy (CVI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Diamondback (FANG), Cimarex Energy (XEC) and CVR Energy (CVI).

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co assigned a Buy rating to Diamondback, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.01, close to its 52-week high of $73.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.79, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Cimarex Energy (XEC)

In a report issued on February 22, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.02, close to its 52-week high of $57.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimarex Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.00, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

CVR Energy (CVI)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Hold rating to CVR Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CVR Energy with a $24.00 average price target, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

