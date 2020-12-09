Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Cimarex Energy (XEC) and NuVista Energy (OtherNUVSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Cimarex Energy (XEC) and NuVista Energy (NUVSF).

Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy on December 7 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 34.2% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Oil, and Diamondback.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.42, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy on December 7 and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 46.5% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.92.

