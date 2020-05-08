Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Baytex Energy (BTE) and Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Baytex Energy (BTE) and Kelt Exploration (KELTF).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Antero Resources, and Devon Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.57, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Baytex Energy, with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.53 average price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelt Exploration with a $1.48 average price target, which is a 65.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

