Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural yesterday and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.03, close to its 52-week high of $37.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouvier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Bouvier covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.77.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Bryden from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.20, close to its 52-week high of $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryden is ranked #7453 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $6.56 average price target.

