Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and Frontera Energy (OtherFECCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and Frontera Energy (FECCF).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $34.07 average price target, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities today and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.1% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantica Yield, Northland Power, and AltaGas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities with a $15.06 average price target, a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

CIBC analyst David Popowich maintained a Hold rating on Frontera Energy today and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.26, close to its 52-week high of $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Popowich covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frontera Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.52, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

