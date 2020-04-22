Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Conocophillips (COP)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Conocophillips (COP).

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.05, implying a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $20.94 average price target, a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Conocophillips (COP)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 30.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Conocophillips has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50, implying a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

