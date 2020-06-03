Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zoom Video Communications (ZM), PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Ambarella (AMBA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Ambarella (AMBA).

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $208.08, close to its 52-week high of $212.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 71.8% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Vonage Holdings, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.88, which is a -24.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

PDF Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Ambarella. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $63.17 average price target.

