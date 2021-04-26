Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zendesk (ZEN) and Accolade (ACCD)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zendesk (ZEN) and Accolade (ACCD).
Zendesk (ZEN)
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Zendesk yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.52.
According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 78.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zendesk with a $190.50 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Accolade (ACCD)
In a report issued on April 23, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Accolade, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.67.
According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.
Accolade has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.44, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.