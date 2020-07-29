Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Zebra Tech (ZBRA), Plantronics (PLT) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zebra Tech (ZBRA), Plantronics (PLT) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Zebra Tech today and set a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $271.18, close to its 52-week high of $287.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

Zebra Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plantronics (PLT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Plantronics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Plantronics with a $18.25 average price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.61, close to its 52-week high of $71.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.24, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMD: