Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: VMware (VMW) and Okta (OKTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMW) and Okta (OKTA).

VMware (VMW)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.64, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Okta today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.92, close to its 52-week high of $196.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.17, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

