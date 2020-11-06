Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: ViaSat (VSAT) and Eventbrite (EB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ViaSat (VSAT) and Eventbrite (EB).

ViaSat (VSAT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.63, close to its 52-week low of $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ViaSat with a $80.67 average price target.

Eventbrite (EB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #3920 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

