Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Verizon (VZ), Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Verizon (VZ), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Verizon (VZ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded Verizon to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.22.

Cusick has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Verizon.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #942 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.89, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, and Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.21, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, MainFirst also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR41.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Sell rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.05, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $31.60 average price target.

